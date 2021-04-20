Where are you going?
Nouveau Musée National de Monaco

17 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
| +377 98 98 91 26
Monaco Modern Monaco Monaco

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Monaco Modern

A reflective disc by Anish Kapoor crowns the historic Place du Casino. A señora by Valdés turns her back to the sea. Walking through the streets of Monaco is a treasure hunt for internationally acclaimed contemporary art, with hidden jewels popping up in the Jardins Exotiques, Casino gardens and even on thoroughfare meridians. The Nouveau Musée Nationale de Monaco is a contemporary art museum that hosts temporary exhibits in two turn-of-the-last-century mansions, displaying innovative works by names like Gilbert & George, Kees von Dongen, and Marc-Camille Chaimowicz.

Photo : Sylvia Sabes
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

