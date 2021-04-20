Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Notre-Dame / de Bonsecours

Montreal, QC H2Y 3Z2, Canada
Website
The Oldest Chapel in Old Montreal Montreal Canada

The Oldest Chapel in Old Montreal

Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours is one of the oldest chapels in the city—from 1771, to be exact. It isn't particularly big, or particularly tall, but something about it is so special that it overshadows the more massive spires of the city.

Back in the 19th century, the chapel was a pilgrimage site for the sailors who arrived in the Old Port of Montreal, where they would make offerings to the Virgin in gratitude for her "good help" for safe sea voyages.

The chapel is a great place to start, or end, an exploratory tour of Old Montreal, and to get a better grasp on how Montreal came to be.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points