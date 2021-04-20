Notre-Dame / de Bonsecours
Montreal, QC H2Y 3Z2, Canada
The Oldest Chapel in Old MontrealNotre-Dame-de-Bonsecours is one of the oldest chapels in the city—from 1771, to be exact. It isn't particularly big, or particularly tall, but something about it is so special that it overshadows the more massive spires of the city.
Back in the 19th century, the chapel was a pilgrimage site for the sailors who arrived in the Old Port of Montreal, where they would make offerings to the Virgin in gratitude for her "good help" for safe sea voyages.
The chapel is a great place to start, or end, an exploratory tour of Old Montreal, and to get a better grasp on how Montreal came to be.