Notre Dame, Paris

6 Parvis Notre-Dame - Pl. Jean-Paul II, 75004 Paris, France
| +33 1 42 34 56 10
Daybreak, Notre Dame Paris France

Wedding in Paris

Upon arriving in Paris, one of the first sights I saw was at Notre Dame Cathedral. While taking pictures of the beautiful church, a couple who had just been married, were walking through the square. The bride had an absolutely beautiful dress, and the groom in a tuxedo and gloves. It was so beautiful and a perfect way to start my time in Paris!
By AFAR Traveler

Timothy Rake
almost 7 years ago

Daybreak, Notre Dame

We arrived in Paris just 3 days after the summer solstice. My body was still in a time warp from our long flight from Seattle to Paris. Awakened by the first light of dawn, I quietly slipped out of our B&B in the Marais so as to not awaken anyone else and headed directly to the quais along the Seine. My reward was this iconic shot of Notre Dame reflected in the dark, calm waters of the most beautiful river on the planet.

