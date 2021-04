Notre Dame, Paris

We arrived in Paris just 3 days after the summer solstice. My body was still in a time warp from our long flight from Seattle to Paris. Awakened by the first light of dawn, I quietly slipped out of our B&B in the Marais so as to not awaken anyone else and headed directly to the quais along the Seine. My reward was this iconic shot of Notre Dame reflected in the dark, calm waters of the most beautiful river on the planet.