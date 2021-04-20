Where are you going?
Notre Dame Cathedral

7 Rue de la Croix de Fer, 76000 Rouen, France
Website
| +33 2 35 52 69 52
Monet’s Muse Rouen France

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 12am

Monet’s Muse

Not only was Joan of Arc burned at the stake in Rouen, but it also has a fascinating architectural history. It’s deemed the “Town with a Thousand Spires”.

The ornate Notre-Dame Cathedral inspired Monet to paint his Cathedral series – a series of 28 paintings to show the different effects of light at varying times of the day. The facade of the cathedral is mesmerizing with it’s abundance of pinnacles and carvings – you can stand and stare at it for hours.

More Information: http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/normandy-attractions/
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

