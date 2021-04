Nosara Guanacaste Province, Nosara, Costa Rica

Nosara on Horseback A top-notch way to take in Costa Rica's coastal splendor is to experience it on horseback. With the help of Guiones Adventures, a gaggle of us made like equestrians for an afternoon, wending our way through both the Guanacaste jungle and along the coast, with a stop at a beach bar thrown in for good measure. Be sure to time the ride with the sunset for some stunning photo ops –– chances are, you'll catch a double rainbow.