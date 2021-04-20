Norton Simon Museum
411 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA
| +1 626-449-6840
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon, Wed, Thur 12pm - 5pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 8pm
Norton Simon MuseumThis museum has an impressive collection of world-famous pieces. Degas is heavily represented by numerous sculptures and paintings, and Monet, Renoir, van Gogh, and many other brilliant artists add to the splendor of the 19th century collection. In addition to Impressionism and Post-Impressionism, the museum's European art of the Renaissance and Baroque periods will not disappoint, and the Asian collection is also impressive.
NSM has a lovely sculpture garden with a cafe, and special exhibitions and events for children and adults mean that there is always something new to experience.