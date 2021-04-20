Where are you going?
Northwoods Outfitters Inc

5 Lily Bay Rd, Greenville, ME 04441, USA
| +1 207-695-3288
Paddling On Moosehead Lake in Maine Greenville Maine United States

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

Paddling On Moosehead Lake in Maine

When you're in Greenville, renting a canoe, kayak or stand up paddle board from Northwoods Outfitters is the perfect way to experience the beautiful Moosehead Lake. This is Maine's largest lake and the best perspective to witness the wildlife and wilderness around you.

For the coffee fans out there, it's also the best place to grab some serious espresso and check in with the employees that are also local outdoor guides. Pour over some maps with them and have them tell you their favorite must-see spots.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

