Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Northwest Art & Frame

4733 California Avenue Southwest
Website
| +1 206-937-5507
Crafty Shoppers Go to Northwest Art & Frame Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 9:30am - 9pm
Sat 9:30am - 6pm

Crafty Shoppers Go to Northwest Art & Frame

Even if you can’t draw a straight line, you’ll enjoy Northwest Art & Frame’s impressive selection of notecards and stationery, travel-friendly handbags, party supplies, candles and soaps, and kids’ toys and games. Half of the large store is devoted to art supplies and a frame shop where you can order custom frames or cut your own and assemble it there, but the gift shop side tends to be busier, thanks to all the fun stuff they have. During the summer, they often have sidewalk sale events with big discounts, but prices are fair year-round and they carry items and brands you won’t find at other stores in town. If you need a hostess gift, housewarming present, or something special for a creative kid, you’ll find it here.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points