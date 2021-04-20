Crafty Shoppers Go to Northwest Art & Frame
Even if you can’t draw a straight line, you’ll enjoy Northwest Art & Frame’s impressive selection of notecards and stationery, travel-friendly handbags, party supplies, candles and soaps, and kids’ toys and games. Half of the large store is devoted to art supplies and a frame shop where you can order custom frames or cut your own and assemble it there, but the gift shop side tends to be busier, thanks to all the fun stuff they have. During the summer, they often have sidewalk sale events with big discounts, but prices are fair year-round and they carry items and brands you won’t find at other stores in town. If you need a hostess gift, housewarming present, or something special for a creative kid, you’ll find it here.