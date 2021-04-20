Where are you going?
North York Moors National Park

United Kingdom
Website
| +44 1439 772700
Last moments of the Rose light..

Taken in the North York Moors in Northern England just before the light fades on my time exploring this powerful space. This is a land full of a bleak, suggestively Delphian beauty that haunts with the idea that I need to come back to understand her Moor.
By Ashley Jordan Gordon

Ashley Jordan Gordon
almost 7 years ago

The North York Moors of Yorkshire, Northern England

Taken in the North York Moors in Northern England, before the heather blooms. The world surrounding me was a burnished maroon haze of desolation, open space, freedom, and wind. This is a land full of a bleak, suggestively Delphian beauty that haunts with the idea that I need to come back to understand her Moor.

