North York Moors National Park

almost 7 years ago
The North York Moors of Yorkshire, Northern England
Taken in the North York Moors in Northern England, before the heather blooms. The world surrounding me was a burnished maroon haze of desolation, open space, freedom, and wind. This is a land full of a bleak, suggestively Delphian beauty that haunts with the idea that I need to come back to understand her Moor.