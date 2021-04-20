North Tanjung Kumbik
North Tanjung Kumbik, Tiga Island, Natuna Regency, Riau Islands, Indonesia
Mutual fascinationThe people in the Muslim fishing village of Tanjung Kumbik in the Riau Islands Province of Indonesia, between mainland Malaysia and Borneo, almost never see visitors the likes of which rode zodiacs in from the Orion II, anchored a few miles offshore. So they photographed us—mostly Australians and North Americans—with their cell phone cameras.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Water World
Tanjung Kumbik is an extraordinarily tidy fishing village on an island west of Borneo. The homes are built on stilts over the water. A sturdy concrete road, built like a pier, bisects the village, supporting foot traffic, motorbikes, and light vehicles.