North Tanjung Kumbik North Tanjung Kumbik, Tiga Island, Natuna Regency, Riau Islands, Indonesia

Mutual fascination The people in the Muslim fishing village of Tanjung Kumbik in the Riau Islands Province of Indonesia, between mainland Malaysia and Borneo, almost never see visitors the likes of which rode zodiacs in from the Orion II, anchored a few miles offshore. So they photographed us—mostly Australians and North Americans—with their cell phone cameras.