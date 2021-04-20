North Stradbroke Island North Stradbroke Island, Queensland 4183, Australia

Stretch out on Cylinder Beach Squeezed in on Ipanema? Fought for beach real estate on Bondi? Stretch out on Cylinder Beach on Stradbroke Island.



Just a short walk down the beach from Allure Resort is the pristine Cylinder Beach. Ten minutes down the road from the main part of Stradbroke Island, at Point Lookout, Cylinder is generally fairly quiet - even by Straddie's tranquil standards.



This stunning sand island is 25 minutes from Brisbane by boat and is the world's first official Slow Island, as part of the Slow Movement founded by Carlos Petrini in Bra, Italy.



For more info and photos, check out my blog post on The Wanderbug.

