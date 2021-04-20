North Seymour Island

Unwind with the Beachmaster

The island experience in the Galapagos is unlike what most people are used to, especially if they frequent destinations in the Caribbean or the Mediterranean. Yes, the beaches are stunning, and the setting is serene. You just want to be careful where you place your beach blanket, especially if the Beachmaster is around. You'll probably want to be wary of marine iguanas, crabs, and boobies, too.



Don't forget to pack your camera, and keep it handy everywhere you go. North Seymour is a tiny island, but it's one of the most scenic.



