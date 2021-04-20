Seafood on the Beach
Opened in early 2014 by Chiswick and Aria’s Matt Moran and Peter Sullivan, North Bondi Fish is a casual seafood joint overlooking the local's end of Australia
's most famous beach. Small bites are the usual oysters, fish fingers, scallops, and calamari rings with a few standouts such as a snow crab slider and the yellowfin tuna ceviche with daikon and shallots. Cocktails are on the lighter side to pair with seafood and warm ocean breezes; the pitcher of white sangria is a nice choice for summer. And grilled seafood entrees include prawns, barramundi, snapper, kingfish, and a whole fish of the day (which can easily be shared by three). What's even better than the seafood is the head-on ocean views, reminding locals where they—and dinner—comes from. The decor further enhances the experience with palm fronds, paintings of sea creatures, and giant paper lanterns that float like bubbles. Finish your meal with a fruit popsicle spiked with campari or tequila.