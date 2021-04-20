North 54
1493 3rd Ave, Prince George, BC V2L 3G1, Canada
| +1 250-564-5400
More info
Tue - Fri 11:30am - 2pm
Tue, Wed 5pm - 9pm
Thur - Sat 5pm - 10pm
North 54 - Fine dinning in Northern British ColumbiaThe best fine dinning meal I had in Prince George was at this Italian restaurant that has long been a fixture in the downtown core. Perfectly cooked pasta, rich desserts and a well priced wine list, I was tempted to return the following night.
As an ex-local returning after 14 years I remember my parents used to eat here all the time and would rave about the mushroom polenta. They’ve unfortunately taken it off the menu a few years back but I was the second person that week to ask for it. Trust me when I say that they need to bring this back! I ate it when I was eleven and still remember it.
Otherwise the atmosphere with the 20 year old fig tree stretching towards the sunroof, playful yet helpful hosts and creative kitchen make North 54 my favourite fine dining in Northern BC!