Norman Hardie Vineyard And Winery
Cari has a special fondness for Prince Edward County, an island that sits in Lake Ontario, which has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting destinations in Canada
. New hotels and wineries producing award-winning chardonnays and pinot noirs have propelled the area to the top of many must-see lists. Cari will arrange exclusive visits to her favorite vineyards: Norman Hardie Vineyard and Winery
, the Grange of Prince Edward
, and the Long Dog Vineyard & Winery
among them. The career of Norman Hardie embodies the cosmopolitan attitude of this area of rural Canada. After working as a sommelier for Four Seasons Hotels and then apprenticing with winemakers around the world, he set down some roots, literally, in Prince Edward County when he planted 12,000 pinot noir vines. Ready to raise a glass to Canada? Visit AFAR Journeys
to see all the details of Cari’s itinerary and to begin planning your own trip.