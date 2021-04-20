Nordkettenbahn
Rennweg 3, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria
| +43 512 293344
More info
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5:30pm
Take a Ride to New Heights in InnsbruckInnsbruck is embedded in one of the most impressive mountain ranges in Europe – the Austrian Alps. The city finds itself surrounded by snowy, soaring peaks, which you can’t help but want to climb. While this was long impossible unless you were a serious mountaineer, in 2002 Zaha Hadid designed the Nordkettenbahn, which takes you right from the city center up into the mountains. There are three levels to explore: the first station on 1000 feet already offers breathtaking views of the Inn valley, but if you are looking for the full Alpine experience, there is one at 6,250 and a jaw-dropping 7,401 feet. See Tyrol the way it was meant to be seen; from high up above, surrounded by nature.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Innsbrucker Nordkettenbahn
Climb Innsbruck’s majestic Nordkette mountain range, the best way is to step on board of the Nordketten Cable Car designed by star-architect Zaha Hadid and rise to new heights with fantastic views – and all in just twenty minutes from downtown Innsbruck. Enjoy a great view especially when traveling in gorgeous weather.