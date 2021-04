Nordic Bakery

From the outside it looks a grey and unassuming building but you can smell the cinnamon before you get inside. The Nordic Bakery is a friendly café serving some of the most delicious pastries in London and definitely the best coffee I have had in a long time. From cinnamon buns to tasty cookies it is hard not to resist something here. They do take outs as well and the rye bread sandwiches are also recommended.