Nordens Ark
Åby säteri, 456 93 Hunnebostrand, Sweden
| +46 523 795 90
Sun - Sat 10am - 4pm
Saving Animals at Norden's ArkLocated about an hour north of Gothenburg, Sweden is a unique animal sanctuary, Norden’s Ark. The facility started more than twenty years ago and had a single goal in mind: to save the endangered animals of Scandinavia. Today their mission has expanded a bit, but they are still saving lives and more importantly, conducting research that will hopefully ensure the survival of these beautiful animals well into the future.
The massive reserve is open to the public and is a great place to take kids of any age to see and learn more about some of the rarest animals on the planet; from massive wolves to the snow leopard. The Ark’s most famous residents though are the Amur tigers. This noble creature that once ruled areas in Russian’s eastern mountains is now limited to just 300 proud animals. The tiger at Norden’s Ark is one of the best biological examples, which makes this successful birth an extraordinary event.
The Ark is easy to reach via the E6 highway north of Gothenburg in the region of Hunnebostrand.