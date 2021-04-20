Noppharatthara Beach-Phi Phi Islands National Park
58 หมู่ที่ 7 Tambon Ao Nang, Amphoe Mueang Krabi, Chang Wat Krabi 81000, Thailand
+66 75 601 1707
LongboatsLooking at the Longboats on The Phi Phi Islands in Thailand just have to make you relax & know the turquoise water & rock formations jutting out of the water are no far off. Ahhhhhh.....
More Recommendations
Six Shades of Turquoise
Bamboo Island in Thailand, with it's breathtaking waters is a great place to dive in the water & forget the cold & hectic pace you left far behind.