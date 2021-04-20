Noppharatthara Beach-Phi Phi Islands National Park 58 หมู่ที่ 7 Tambon Ao Nang, Amphoe Mueang Krabi, Chang Wat Krabi 81000, Thailand

Longboats Looking at the Longboats on The Phi Phi Islands in Thailand just have to make you relax & know the turquoise water & rock formations jutting out of the water are no far off. Ahhhhhh.....