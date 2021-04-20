Nopalito
306 Broderick St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
| +1 415-437-0303
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10pm
A Bar Snack More Satisfying Than Peanuts at NopalitoNopalito’s fried garbanzo beans are simply addictive. After frying them in oil, the kitchen spices them with chili dust that’s been roasted and ground in house.
over 6 years ago
Mexican Food with an American Twist at Nopalito
From the same people that brought Nopa to the Divisadero community comes Nopalito, serving up traditional Mexican cuisine with a commitment to using local, organic, and sustainable ingredients.
Serving lunch and dinner two days a week, Nopalito has two San Francisco locations: the original on Broderick Street at the Panhandle and a second on 9th Avenue in the Inner Sunset (grab a table on their back garden patio).
All menu items are available in the restaurant or from the adjoining takeout window; make sure to get an order of totopos con chile: fresh tortilla chips with salsa, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, crema, and lime. All seating is first come, first served; call up to two hours ahead of time to place your name on the wait list.
Nopalito’s Broderick location is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; the Inner Sunset location is open Mondays through Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
almost 7 years ago
Totopos Con Chile at Nopalito
Chef Elisabeth Prueitt of Tartine Bakery says: "Sustainable, organic, and Mexican are not words that you often find together, but it's what Nopalito is all about. I love everything here, but the one thing we always have to order are the totopos; crunchy, warm tortilla chips that are also cheesy, salty, creamy, saucy and limey. Get one of their new margaritas to go with it, and end with their housemade paletas (I get extra to keep in my freezer)."
