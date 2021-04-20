Chef Elisabeth Prueitt of Tartine Bakery says: "Sustainable, organic, and Mexican are not words that you often find together, but it's what Nopalito is all about. I love everything here, but the one thing we always have to order are the totopos; crunchy, warm tortilla chips that are also cheesy, salty, creamy, saucy and limey. Get one of their new margaritas to go with it, and end with their housemade paletas (I get extra to keep in my freezer)."