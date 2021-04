From the same people that brought Nopa to the Divisadero community comes Nopalito, serving up traditional Mexican cuisine with a commitment to using local, organic, and sustainable ingredients.Serving lunch and dinner two days a week, Nopalito has two San Francisco locations: the original on Broderick Street at the Panhandle and a second on 9th Avenue in the Inner Sunset (grab a table on their back garden patio).All menu items are available in the restaurant or from the adjoining takeout window; make sure to get an order of totopos con chile: fresh tortilla chips with salsa, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, crema, and lime. All seating is first come, first served; call up to two hours ahead of time to place your name on the wait list.Nopalito’s Broderick location is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; the Inner Sunset location is open Mondays through Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.