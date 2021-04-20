Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nopalito

306 Broderick St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Website
| +1 415-437-0303
A Bar Snack More Satisfying Than Peanuts at Nopalito San Francisco California United States
Mexican Food with an American Twist at Nopalito San Francisco California United States
Totopos Con Chile at Nopalito San Francisco California United States
A Bar Snack More Satisfying Than Peanuts at Nopalito San Francisco California United States
Mexican Food with an American Twist at Nopalito San Francisco California United States
Totopos Con Chile at Nopalito San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10pm

A Bar Snack More Satisfying Than Peanuts at Nopalito

Nopalito’s fried garbanzo beans are simply addictive. After frying them in oil, the kitchen spices them with chili dust that’s been roasted and ground in house.

For more drinking tips, check out our feature "How to Drink Anywhere in the World" from the May 2015 issue.
By Danielle Walsh , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Liv Combe
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago

Mexican Food with an American Twist at Nopalito

From the same people that brought Nopa to the Divisadero community comes Nopalito, serving up traditional Mexican cuisine with a commitment to using local, organic, and sustainable ingredients.

Serving lunch and dinner two days a week, Nopalito has two San Francisco locations: the original on Broderick Street at the Panhandle and a second on 9th Avenue in the Inner Sunset (grab a table on their back garden patio).

All menu items are available in the restaurant or from the adjoining takeout window; make sure to get an order of totopos con chile: fresh tortilla chips with salsa, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, crema, and lime. All seating is first come, first served; call up to two hours ahead of time to place your name on the wait list.

Nopalito’s Broderick location is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; the Inner Sunset location is open Mondays through Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chefs Feed
almost 7 years ago

Totopos Con Chile at Nopalito

Chef Elisabeth Prueitt of Tartine Bakery says: "Sustainable, organic, and Mexican are not words that you often find together, but it's what Nopalito is all about. I love everything here, but the one thing we always have to order are the totopos; crunchy, warm tortilla chips that are also cheesy, salty, creamy, saucy and limey. Get one of their new margaritas to go with it, and end with their housemade paletas (I get extra to keep in my freezer)."

Check out Chefs Feed to get more dining recs from nearly 1000 of the nation's best chefs.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points