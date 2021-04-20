Where are you going?
Noobai - Miradouro de Santa Catarina

Miradouro de Santa Catarina (Adamastor), 1200-401 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 346 5014
Sun - Sat 10am - 12am

A Drink with a Sunset View over Lisbon Rooftops

One of my favorite places to end the day and watch the sunset over the river is here at Noobai, located at Santa Catarina vista point, also known as Adamastor. Look for the stairs on the right side and sit on the first terrace (if it’s open) or go down to the other terrace. Often there are DJs or even live music.

If you prefer, you can sit inside amid eclectic antique furniture. Read a book or newspaper or play one of the games here. The kids have their own space to play.

Choose from salads, tapas, brunch, toasts, scones, or a delicious dessert. To drink, try Sakerinhas, a kind of caipirinha but with sake.

Noobai is a creole term meaning "we go."
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

