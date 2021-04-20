Nonna
5515 Northeast 30th Avenue
| +1 503-894-9840
More info
Sun 3pm - 9pm
Wed - Fri 4pm - 10pm
Sat 3pm - 11pm
Italian with RootsI grew up with an Italian grandmother, aka nonna, and over the years, have come to appreciate what she taught me about food from the Italian town of Baiano, her surname. The dining experience at Nonna would have moved my immigrant grandparents. Old country cuisine in a cool location. Part of a holy triumvirate of taste on the NoPo corner up in the Concordia neighborhood, Nonna is flanked by D.O.C. and across from the other Chef Dayna McErlean spot, Yakuza.
Nonna rounds out Dayna's NE collection with an inviting, casual space serving seasonally inspired small plates with an Italian edge. Quality and value rule, from the brussels to the mussels. The grilled trout arrived sizzling and sumptuous. The horseshoe bar is well staffed and wine/beer lists have local and regional reps. A great addition to an already impressive culinary corner.