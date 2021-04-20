Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nomi Restaurant

800 North Michigan Avenue
Website
| +1 312-239-4030
Ladies who lunch at NoMI Lounge Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sat, Sun 7am - 12am
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 12am

Ladies who lunch at NoMI Lounge

Outfitted in turquoise and chocolate patterned decor with a stellar view from the Park Hyatt Hotel’s 7th floor, NoMI is a cool tranquil oasis in the midst of the shopping extravaganza that is Michigan Avenue. And yes, it’s just as chic and swanky as it sounds.

I had the signature sushi roll pictured above, a fresh mix of tuna, eel and cucumber, but the lunch menu also includes paninis, seafood and a couple of delicious sounding vegetarian options like gazpacho and grilled tofu.

Ladies who lunch know that that NoMi’s wine list is fantastic and they’re also open for breakfast and dinner but the hours are unusual so it’s best to check the website and make reservations.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points