Nomi Restaurant
800 North Michigan Avenue
| +1 312-239-4030
Sat, Sun 7am - 12am
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 12am
Ladies who lunch at NoMI LoungeOutfitted in turquoise and chocolate patterned decor with a stellar view from the Park Hyatt Hotel’s 7th floor, NoMI is a cool tranquil oasis in the midst of the shopping extravaganza that is Michigan Avenue. And yes, it’s just as chic and swanky as it sounds.
I had the signature sushi roll pictured above, a fresh mix of tuna, eel and cucumber, but the lunch menu also includes paninis, seafood and a couple of delicious sounding vegetarian options like gazpacho and grilled tofu.
Ladies who lunch know that that NoMi’s wine list is fantastic and they’re also open for breakfast and dinner but the hours are unusual so it’s best to check the website and make reservations.