Nomads of the Sea

Puerto Montt, Los Lagos Region, Chile
Nomads of the Seas is a state-of-the-art Expedition Cruise, based out of the bay of Puerto Montt in the Los Lagos Region of Chile.

Chosen by Forbes Magazine in 2010 as one of the best Fly Fishing operations in the world, Nomads of the Seas is a luxurious experience in and of itself, with no attention to detail spared, as well as the launching point for all kinds of activities.

With a private helicopter on board included in the Nomads of the Seas experience, fly to remote places to enjoy other activities like bird watching, heli-skiing in the Patagonian mountains and other wildlife adventures like whale watching.

Nomads of the Seas is where luxury meets adventure!
