Nomad Roman
1305 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
+1 215-644-9287
Sun 11:30am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 4:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm
One of a couple Nomad shops in Philadelphia that offer really good pizza. This pizza was a thin crust. There is another Nomad pizzaria off on South street which is more of a Neapolitan type crust. Fresh ingredients and all baked in a wood oven stove!
almost 7 years ago

One of my favorite pizza "chains" in Philadelphia. I put chains in quotations because there are three brick and mortar Nomad shops along with a food truck. This was the Nomad Roman shop on Locust. Really good pizza.