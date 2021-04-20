Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nomad Roman

1305 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
+1 215-644-9287
Nomad Roman Philadelphia Pennsylvania United States
Nomad Roman Philadelphia Pennsylvania United States
Nomad Roman Philadelphia Pennsylvania United States
Nomad Roman Philadelphia Pennsylvania United States

More info

Sun 11:30am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 4:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm

Nomad Roman

One of a couple Nomad shops in Philadelphia that offer really good pizza. This pizza was a thin crust. There is another Nomad pizzaria off on South street which is more of a Neapolitan type crust. Fresh ingredients and all baked in a wood oven stove!
By Ted Nghiem

More Recommendations

Ted Nghiem
almost 7 years ago

Nomad Roman

One of my favorite pizza "chains" in Philadelphia. I put chains in quotations because there are three brick and mortar Nomad shops along with a food truck. This was the Nomad Roman shop on Locust. Really good pizza.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points