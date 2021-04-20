Where are you going?
Nolita Restaurant

Wilcza 46, 00-679 Warszawa, Poland
Website
| +48 22 292 04 24
Nolita Restaurant Poland

More info

Mon - Fri 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 10pm
Sat 5pm - 10:30pm

Nolita Restaurant

According to many a food critic, Nolita is the best restaurant in Warsaw. About so much more than simply feeding the hungry, the stylish spot features a pure, elegant interior. Equally restrained is the menu, with its sophisticated ingredients and perfectly balanced flavors. On a typical night, you can see chef Jacek Grochowina orchestrating his culinary symphony in the open kitchen—fine ingredients and culinary techniques go in, and impeccably designed compositions come out. The food here is best described as “modern European,” with the occasional Asian or Polish element appearing on the plate. Whether you order à la carte or opt for the tasting menu, pair your meal with a bottle from the award-winning wine list, which is so extensive it’s more like a wine encyclopedia.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

