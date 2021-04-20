NOLA Buenos Aires
Gorriti 4389, Buenos Aires, Argentina
| +54 11 5760-6652
Sun - Thur 12:30pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 12:30pm - 1am
The Big Easy in Buenos AiresIt's a springlike Thursday evening at an elegant apartment in Palermo - but instead of white linen, the tables are spread with newspapers. In the kitchen, New Orleans native Liza Puglia is putting the finishing touches on a southern-style feast of fried chicken and jambalaya, red beans and rice, while upstairs on the terrace, her guests are touring the rooftop brewery. In a few minutes, the communal dinner will be in full swing, the craft beer flowing freely.
This is BROEDERS Beer Night at NOLA, Puglia's closed-door New Orleans-inspired eatery. Tonight is her informal weekly event, a collaboration with local brewmasters.
On the weekend, she'll be opening the place - in that gracious southern way - to her regular dining clientele, a mix of curious locals and traveling gourmets eager to sample her seasonal four-course Creole-Mexican menu paired with Argentinian wines. Puglia stands at the head of the beautifully laid, softly candlelit table at the start of each course, explaining each dish to dinner guests, underscoring her goal of bringing two much-needed elements to the Argentinian dining scene: spice and seafood.
The address is hidden, given only 24 hours before the meal. But once you're inside NOLA, you have a rare chance to experience the particular charm of the Big Easy while glimpsing the inside of a Buenos Aires home. What could be more hospitable?