Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nobuo at Teeter House

622 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Website
| +1 602-254-0600
Nobuo at Teeter House Phoenix Arizona United States
Nobuo at Teeter House Phoenix Arizona United States
Nobuo at Teeter House Phoenix Arizona United States
Nobuo at Teeter House Phoenix Arizona United States

More info

Tue - Sun 11am - 2pm, 5:30pm - 10pm

Nobuo at Teeter House

Don’t come to Nobuo expecting rice and sushi rolls. What you’ll find instead is fresh, mind-blowing sashimi—like hamachi with grapefruit, avocado, and white truffle ponzu—and heartier bites including fried shrimp, pork belly wrapped in banana leaf, and a soft-shell crab salad with rice noodles and shiso. Chef Nobuo Fukuda is known for skillful flavor blends, and for his great skill in the kitchen. The restaurant is housed in a charming, turn-of-the-century bungalow in downtown Phoenix.
By Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Bryan Kitch
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Nobuo at Teeter House

Chef Nobuo Fukuda's eponymous restaurant at Teeter House has a menu based on Japanese cuisine with a modern, Western touch. This is not your traditional sushi or teriyaki house, by any stretch—innovative flavors and techniques (as well as great skill) set Nobuo apart.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points