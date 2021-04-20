Nobuo at Teeter House 622 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

Tue - Sun 11am - 2pm, 5:30pm - 10pm

Nobuo at Teeter House Don’t come to Nobuo expecting rice and sushi rolls. What you’ll find instead is fresh, mind-blowing sashimi—like hamachi with grapefruit, avocado, and white truffle ponzu—and heartier bites including fried shrimp, pork belly wrapped in banana leaf, and a soft-shell crab salad with rice noodles and shiso. Chef Nobuo Fukuda is known for skillful flavor blends, and for his great skill in the kitchen. The restaurant is housed in a charming, turn-of-the-century bungalow in downtown Phoenix.