Nobuo at Teeter House
622 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
| +1 602-254-0600
Photo by Laura Marks
Tue - Sun 11am - 2pm, 5:30pm - 10pm
Nobuo at Teeter HouseDon’t come to Nobuo expecting rice and sushi rolls. What you’ll find instead is fresh, mind-blowing sashimi—like hamachi with grapefruit, avocado, and white truffle ponzu—and heartier bites including fried shrimp, pork belly wrapped in banana leaf, and a soft-shell crab salad with rice noodles and shiso. Chef Nobuo Fukuda is known for skillful flavor blends, and for his great skill in the kitchen. The restaurant is housed in a charming, turn-of-the-century bungalow in downtown Phoenix.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Chef Nobuo Fukuda's eponymous restaurant at Teeter House has a menu based on Japanese cuisine with a modern, Western touch. This is not your traditional sushi or teriyaki house, by any stretch—innovative flavors and techniques (as well as great skill) set Nobuo apart.