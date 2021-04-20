Where are you going?
NOBU InterContinental Hong Kong

Second Floor, InterContinental Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
+852 2313 2323
Sat, Sun 12pm - 5pm
Sun - Sat 6pm - 11pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 2:30pm

Innovative Japanese Cuisine

Every foodie knows Chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, or simply, Chef Nobu. His reputation for creating some of the most beautiful and delicious Japanese dishes, influenced by his training and experience abroad, has been applauded around the world. This Nobu at the InterContinental is the first one in Asia outside of Japan.

Nobu's innovative dishes here include Kobe beef sashimi, toro tataki with jalapeno dressing, and the decadent toro tartar with caviar. Of course, there are also favorites like rock shrimp tempura and Nobu's famed fresh sashimi sets. For a taste of local ingredients, which are always in the spotlight here, the Sage Beef Truffle Nigiri Sushi and the Hirame XO Salsa are must-haves in your order. Itadakimasu!


By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert

John Galante
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Japanese in Hong Kong?

Yes! In need of some amazing Japanese food in Hong Kong? Head straight to Nobu at the InterCon Hong Kong. Gorgeous restaurant, great setting and amazing sushi! I always like to hit all the Nobu's around the world!
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

