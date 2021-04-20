NOBU InterContinental Hong Kong Second Floor, InterContinental Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Photo courtesy of InterContinental Hong Kong More info Sat, Sun 12pm - 5pm Sun - Sat 6pm - 11pm Mon - Fri 12pm - 2:30pm

Innovative Japanese Cuisine Every foodie knows Chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, or simply, Chef Nobu. His reputation for creating some of the most beautiful and delicious Japanese dishes, influenced by his training and experience abroad, has been applauded around the world. This Nobu at the InterContinental is the first one in Asia outside of Japan.



Nobu's innovative dishes here include Kobe beef sashimi, toro tataki with jalapeno dressing, and the decadent toro tartar with caviar. Of course, there are also favorites like rock shrimp tempura and Nobu's famed fresh sashimi sets. For a taste of local ingredients, which are always in the spotlight here, the Sage Beef Truffle Nigiri Sushi and the Hirame XO Salsa are must-haves in your order. Itadakimasu!





