Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Website
| +1 800-727-4923
Eat, Drink, and Sleep in the Nobu World

Japanese brush calligraphy inspired the murals and botanical-motif carpets in the new 81-room hotel by the global restaurant franchise Nobu. The 24-hour, in-room menu includes crispy rice “bagels” topped with salmon sashimi. From $300. (800) 727-4923.
By Robin Cherry , AFAR Contributor

Abby Tegnelia
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Peaceful Hideaway in Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace is a great locale, but if you're in the mood for something a bit more peaceful, try its hotel-within-a-hotel, Nobu. Yes, as in the restaurant. It has its own check-in, amazing toiletries, and a great location near the Forum Shops and Caesars Palace's delicious restaurants -- including, yes, Nobu. Did I mention the hotel and restaurant have joined up for the first ever Nobu room service?

