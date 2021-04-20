Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace

Peaceful Hideaway in Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace is a great locale, but if you're in the mood for something a bit more peaceful, try its hotel-within-a-hotel, Nobu. Yes, as in the restaurant. It has its own check-in, amazing toiletries, and a great location near the Forum Shops and Caesars Palace's delicious restaurants -- including, yes, Nobu. Did I mention the hotel and restaurant have joined up for the first ever Nobu room service?