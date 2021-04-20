Noble Experiment
Customized Drinks at a San Diego SpeakeasyNoble Experiment is one hip place to have a drink in the Gaslamp neighborhood of San Diego. This under-the-radar bar is located inside the Neighborhood restaurant and the well hidden door is in the back, near the bathrooms. They've taken a stack of kegs, cut them lengthwise and tacked them to a thick door which is opened by pushing on the right side.
This is a small place, and you have to make a reservation via text. You can find the phone number on their website. The reservation needs to be made one week from the date. Otherwise, they will likely be full and you won't get in. Or you can just show up and sit at the Neighborhood for a bite while on the waiting list.
The drink menu only has about 12 drinks on it, but drink menus aren't their specialty. The bartenders here are known for their skill in making customized drinks. Simply tell the bartender what flavors and tastes you like and/or don't like and he/she will make you a custom drink accordingly. My taste profile led to Corn Oil (dark rum, falernum, Angostura bitters). My second drink was an Eagle's Dream (violet liquor, lemon sugar, gin, raw egg white). The ice is hand cut and then carved to fit your glass. Both drinks were fabulous!
The cozy, plush seats and golden-skull lined wall adds to a touch of mystery. They don't carry vodka because, as one bartender told me, "vodka has no flavor." Otherwise, you can find everything else. At Noble Experiment, the bartenders know their drinks!
Tip: Make reservations.