No Name Pub
30813 Watson Blvd, Big Pine Key, FL 33043, USA
+1 305-872-9115
Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm
Can You Find It?For over 10 years, Zagat has rated the No Name Pub the best casual dining in the Florida Keys.
In 1931, there was a general store and a tackle shop on Watson Blvd. on Big Pine Key. In 1936, a small room was added to the main structure and the owners set up a restaurant. People arrived via ferry from the mainland. Many fishermen stopped at the bar.
In the late 30's, the owners wanted to increase business so they turned the upstairs storage room into a brothel. After a few years, that venture failed. In the 50's the general store closed and the Pub became a full time restaurant and bar. In the 60's, the No Name Pub's famous pizza became a big draw.
When you enter you will be given a menu, a marker, and a stapler. The marker and stapler are for your dollar that you sign and staple on the ceiling, wall, or anywhere you can find a spot. Dollars cover the entire Pub! You can sit in or out on the patio under an umbrella. Try the pizza, a Pub burger, or the wings.