No Anchor
This Belltown beer bar opened in 2017 and immediately shot to semifinalist status for a James Beard Best New Restaurant in Washington award. The decor remains minimalist—the clean, chic space softened by kitsch like baby dolls, baseball mitts, and a schooner statue made from beer cans. What we like best: the beer menu, a giant matrix of values from approachable to traditional, esoteric, and modern. Expect to be surprised by brews like Reuben’s Passava, a hazy imperial IPA sweetened by guava and passionfruit. The food’s equally unexpected with dishes like crispy veal sweetbreads and beetroot vareniki
(Ukrainian pierogies).