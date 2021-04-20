Where are you going?
72 University Pl, New York, NY 10003, USA
| +1 212-498-9393
Sat, Sun 10:30am - 2:30pm
Sun 5pm - 10:30pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm

Chef John Fraser, whose vegetable obsession has made a mark on the menus of both his Michelin-starred Dovetail and his second restaurant, Narcissa, has created an entirely plant-based menu at his latest New York City spot. In an inviting, minimalist dining room near the Union Square Greenmarket, where most of Nix’s produce is sourced, the seasonal menu is divided into two parts: “lighter” (baby carrots en papillote with Moroccan butter) and “bolder” (Yukon potato fry bread, topped with sour cream, cheddar, scallions, broccoli florets, and radishes). Don’t miss the desserts from Italivi Reboreda, including nun’s puffs with goat’s milk caramel dip, or Soraya Odishoo’s cocktails, such as the gin, sake, and honey-infused Honey Bee.
By Jennifer Flowers , AFAR Staff
