Eat Your Way down the Nishiki Market

I could stroll down the crazy clean alleys of Nishiki market every day. Everything from the sashimi lollipops to the giant oysters to the octopus stuffed with quail egg merited a repeat. And when I was feeling too full, I just wandered into shops brimming with spices, quirky stamps, or home décor (my favorite for the latter: Nishiki-Koji Gallery and Café) before tasting new delicacies.