Kyoto’s Nishiki Market

Nishiki is Kyoto 's main food market and it is a delight for foodies. I spent a week in Kyoto and visited every day (sometimes more than once)!Inside the market is a temple, and before refrigeration, the temple was the source of cold water. Merchants and city residents visited to collect water for their stores and their homes.The modern market has plumbing, but many merchants still bring their containers to collect water as it is a source of good luck. Kyoto's water is well known which is why they are known for their agricultural products including special Kyoto vegetable.There are ancient shops, modern shops, sake shops, as well as the famous Aritsugu knife shop. Green tea matcha everything, dumplings, noodles, fresh fish and vegetables, spices and treats. Try everything!