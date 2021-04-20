Nishiki Market
Japan, 〒604-8054 Kyōto-fu, Kyōto-shi, Nakagyō-ku, Higashiuoyachō, 富小路通四条上る西大文字町609番地
| +81 75-211-3882
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 6pm
Kyoto’s Nishiki MarketNishiki is Kyoto's main food market and it is a delight for foodies. I spent a week in Kyoto and visited every day (sometimes more than once)!
Inside the market is a temple, and before refrigeration, the temple was the source of cold water. Merchants and city residents visited to collect water for their stores and their homes.
The modern market has plumbing, but many merchants still bring their containers to collect water as it is a source of good luck. Kyoto's water is well known which is why they are known for their agricultural products including special Kyoto vegetable.
There are ancient shops, modern shops, sake shops, as well as the famous Aritsugu knife shop. Green tea matcha everything, dumplings, noodles, fresh fish and vegetables, spices and treats. Try everything!
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Eat Your Way down the Nishiki Market
I could stroll down the crazy clean alleys of Nishiki market every day. Everything from the sashimi lollipops to the giant oysters to the octopus stuffed with quail egg merited a repeat. And when I was feeling too full, I just wandered into shops brimming with spices, quirky stamps, or home décor (my favorite for the latter: Nishiki-Koji Gallery and Café) before tasting new delicacies.
almost 7 years ago
Pickle!
What's not to love in a covered arcade, jam-packed with stalls selling pickle, roast fish, toasty rice crackers, fresh fish, grilled meat, every fruit and vegetable, roasted chestnuts, freshly grilled mochi, sashimi on a stick, kushikatsu, green tea ice cream . . . .