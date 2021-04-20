Ninh Kiều
Ninh Kiều, Cần Thơ, Vietnam
Longan fruit pickerFarmers in southern Vietnam grow fruit and charge pickers to harvest their fruit to sell.
Rice Paper
Most rice paper is still made by hand. A woman demonstrates how the paper dried on racks. One maker can produce thousands of sheets a day.
hey lady, take my picture!
This is a portrait of some playful children we befriended near Can Tho in the Mekong region. Surprisingly, whenever kids saw we had a camera, they would ask us to take their photo. We loved sharing it back with them on the screen of our digital camera.
Vietnamese Paddler
A young girl paddled her wash tub out into the middle of the river to say hello to me. She handled this boat like a pro, keeping it on a straight course and paddling side to side like in a kayak.