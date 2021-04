Camp Hotels: Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort, Great Bear Rainforest

Cedar wood chalets perch along a stream or over the intertidal zone of Nimmo Bay, north of Vancouver Canada . Adventures include kayaking, salmon fishing, and bear watching. Two hot tubs face a 5,000-foot waterfall, and a floating dock spurs campfire jam sessions. Packages from $6,350, May through October.This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.