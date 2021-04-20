Australia's Alternative Capital
A small town in rural New South Wales was transformed into the country's answer to Woodstock in 1973 for their Aquarius Festival. Surrounded by national parks and areas significant to the local Aboriginal tribes, Nimbin has a "loose" policy on cannabis use, hosting the yearly MardiGrass festival and welcoming visitors to the Hemp Embassy. While drug use is still illegal, it's not uncommon to see locals offering to sell visitors controlled substances in the pure form or in baked goods. You can take a day trip from Byron Bay with Grasshoppers or Jim's Alternative Tours.