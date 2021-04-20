Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nimbin

Nimbin NSW 2480, Australia
Website
Australia's Alternative Capital Nimbin Australia

Australia's Alternative Capital

A small town in rural New South Wales was transformed into the country's answer to Woodstock in 1973 for their Aquarius Festival. Surrounded by national parks and areas significant to the local Aboriginal tribes, Nimbin has a "loose" policy on cannabis use, hosting the yearly MardiGrass festival and welcoming visitors to the Hemp Embassy. While drug use is still illegal, it's not uncommon to see locals offering to sell visitors controlled substances in the pure form or in baked goods. You can take a day trip from Byron Bay with Grasshoppers or Jim's Alternative Tours.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points