Nimb Hotel
Bernstorffsgade 5, 1577 København, Denmark
| +45 88 70 00 00
Photo courtesy of Nimb Hotel
Nimb HotelWithin the walls of the historic Tivoli Gardens sits this Moorish-inspired house, built in 1909 for the Nimb family’s culinary empire. It's an intimate tribute to the vintage amusement park, classic Danish style, and the gourmet dining that made the Nimb name. Each of the 38 rooms has been impeccably and distinctly decorated in dark woods, rich fabrics, and just a hint of the building’s Orientalist theme—in other words, it’s hardly what you’d expect in a city known for its mid-century aesthetic, and, in breaking the mold, it’s one of the city’s most exquisite hotels. The whole place oozes elegance, from the patio dining overlooking the gardens to the anything-you-can-imagine concierge and butler service.
Most impressively, the hotel manages to cater to both couples and families, with equal ease. As the only hotel in Tivoli, the Nimb would seem a natural fit for a family getaway, and some of the suites are certainly big enough to accommodate children, but the hotel never skimps on the romance and above-and-beyond service, either.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
A Moorish Castle in Copenhagen
Visit Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen and you can instantly see why it was the inspiration for Disneyland. The famous amusement park is set right in the middle of the city and draws locals and visitors with concerts, restaurants, and of course rides. It's also home to the city's coolest hotel, the Nimb. The Moorish-inspired building has just 13 rooms and feels more like a private guesthouse than a hotel. If you can't get a room, at least stop by the bar for a cocktail or have dinner at their fancy restaurant, Louise.