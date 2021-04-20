Nimb Hotel Bernstorffsgade 5, 1577 København, Denmark

Nimb Hotel Within the walls of the historic Tivoli Gardens sits this Moorish-inspired house, built in 1909 for the Nimb family’s culinary empire. It's an intimate tribute to the vintage amusement park, classic Danish style, and the gourmet dining that made the Nimb name. Each of the 38 rooms has been impeccably and distinctly decorated in dark woods, rich fabrics, and just a hint of the building’s Orientalist theme—in other words, it’s hardly what you’d expect in a city known for its mid-century aesthetic, and, in breaking the mold, it’s one of the city’s most exquisite hotels. The whole place oozes elegance, from the patio dining overlooking the gardens to the anything-you-can-imagine concierge and butler service.



Most impressively, the hotel manages to cater to both couples and families, with equal ease. As the only hotel in Tivoli, the Nimb would seem a natural fit for a family getaway, and some of the suites are certainly big enough to accommodate children, but the hotel never skimps on the romance and above-and-beyond service, either.