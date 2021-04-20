Nikolaj, Copenhagen Contemporary Art Center

My Kind of Church

Some of my most spiritual moments have happened in modern art museums, so I love that this gallery is housed in Copenhagen's third oldest church.

When I visited, I saw a haunting exhibit by artist Zineb Sedira about the complexities of our interconnected world. Her images of massive ships rusting off the coast of Mauritania were strangely (uncomfortably) beautiful.

http://www.kunsthallennikolaj.dk/en/

http://www.kunsthallennikolaj.dk/en/index_subpage.asp?subpageIDX=311&mainpageIDX=96