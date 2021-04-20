Where are you going?
Nikolaj, Copenhagen Contemporary Art Center

Nikolaj Plads 10, 1067 København K, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 18 17 80
My Kind of Church Copenhagen Denmark

More info

Tue, Wed, Fri - Sun 12pm - 5pm
Thur 12pm - 9pm

My Kind of Church

Some of my most spiritual moments have happened in modern art museums, so I love that this gallery is housed in Copenhagen's third oldest church.


When I visited, I saw a haunting exhibit by artist Zineb Sedira about the complexities of our interconnected world. Her images of massive ships rusting off the coast of Mauritania were strangely (uncomfortably) beautiful.


By April Kilcrease , AFAR Contributor

