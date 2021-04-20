Nikolaj, Copenhagen Contemporary Art Center
Nikolaj Plads 10, 1067 København K, Denmark
| +45 33 18 17 80
Tue, Wed, Fri - Sun 12pm - 5pm
Thur 12pm - 9pm
My Kind of Church
Some of my most spiritual moments have happened in modern art museums, so I love that this gallery is housed in Copenhagen's third oldest church.
When I visited, I saw a haunting exhibit by artist Zineb Sedira about the complexities of our interconnected world. Her images of massive ships rusting off the coast of Mauritania were strangely (uncomfortably) beautiful.
