Nikiszowiec
Arriving at Nikiszowiec is like entering a different, somewhat dreamlike universe. The miners’ village, with its residential quarters and communal facilities, was built by the owners of the Giesche mine between 1908 and 1918 and considered ultra-progressive at the time. Today, after many twists and turns of history, it’s become a fashionable area—a strikingly pleasant place to both live and explore. The signature redbrick buildings all appear the same at first glance, but a closer look reveals a variety of intricate brickwork, neat lace curtains, flowers in the windows, and other charming details. After walking around the picturesque streets, stop by local favorite Café Byfyi for some coffee and traditional Silesian fare.