On a blustery visit to Sapporo for the annual Snow Festival this past February, we stumbled into Nijo Fish Market -- a miniature version of Tokyo 's famed Tsukiji. Weaving through the passageways cluttered with crab (a Hokkaido specialty) we found a tiny 3 seat sushi spot for breakfast -- every type of tuna for me; white rice topped with salmon roe for our toddler. Fresh from the sea and half the price of Sushi Dai. Nijo Fish Market South 3-jo East 1- to 2-chome, Chuo-ku, Sapporo