Nijo Fish Market
1 Chome Minami 3 Johigashi, Chuo Ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido 060-0053, Japan
| +81 11-222-5308
Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm
Seafood Breakfast at Nijo Fish MarketLocated in central Sapporo, Nijo has been the city’s fish market for over a hundred years. Go for a fresh seafood breakfast; uni-ikura donburi—sea urchin and salmon eggs on rice—is a popular choice. Here among the region's freshest fish, you’ll find famous Hokkaido snow crabs, scallops, and sashimi. The market stretches a full city block. Between it and the nearby Noren Yokocho corridor are several restaurants, small bars, cafes, and tea houses to explore.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Sapporo's Nijo Fish Market
On a blustery visit to Sapporo for the annual Snow Festival this past February, we stumbled into Nijo Fish Market -- a miniature version of Tokyo's famed Tsukiji. Weaving through the passageways cluttered with crab (a Hokkaido specialty) we found a tiny 3 seat sushi spot for breakfast -- every type of tuna for me; white rice topped with salmon roe for our toddler. Fresh from the sea and half the price of Sushi Dai. Nijo Fish Market South 3-jo East 1- to 2-chome, Chuo-ku, Sapporo