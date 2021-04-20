Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nijo Fish Market

1 Chome Minami 3 Johigashi, Chuo Ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido 060-0053, Japan
Website
| +81 11-222-5308
Sapporo's Nijo Fish Market Sapporo Japan

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm

Seafood Breakfast at Nijo Fish Market

Located in central Sapporo, Nijo has been the city’s fish market for over a hundred years. Go for a fresh seafood breakfast; uni-ikura donburi—sea urchin and salmon eggs on rice—is a popular choice. Here among the region's freshest fish, you’ll find famous Hokkaido snow crabs, scallops, and sashimi. The market stretches a full city block. Between it and the nearby Noren Yokocho corridor are several restaurants, small bars, cafes, and tea houses to explore.
By Erin Bogar , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Michelle Summerville
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sapporo's Nijo Fish Market

On a blustery visit to Sapporo for the annual Snow Festival this past February, we stumbled into Nijo Fish Market -- a miniature version of Tokyo's famed Tsukiji. Weaving through the passageways cluttered with crab (a Hokkaido specialty) we found a tiny 3 seat sushi spot for breakfast -- every type of tuna for me; white rice topped with salmon roe for our toddler. Fresh from the sea and half the price of Sushi Dai. Nijo Fish Market South 3-jo East 1- to 2-chome, Chuo-ku, Sapporo

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points