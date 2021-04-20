Nijo Fish Market 1 Chome Minami 3 Johigashi, Chuo Ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido 060-0053, Japan

More info Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm

Seafood Breakfast at Nijo Fish Market Located in central Sapporo, Nijo has been the city’s fish market for over a hundred years. Go for a fresh seafood breakfast; uni-ikura donburi—sea urchin and salmon eggs on rice—is a popular choice. Here among the region's freshest fish, you’ll find famous Hokkaido snow crabs, scallops, and sashimi. The market stretches a full city block. Between it and the nearby Noren Yokocho corridor are several restaurants, small bars, cafes, and tea houses to explore.