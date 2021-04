Nihonji Temple, Mt. Nokogiri

After riding the ropeway cable car up the mountain from the fishing port of Kanaya, and taking in the view of Tokyo Bay, a short hike up the forested mountainside leads to this five-story Kannon (aka Avalokitesvara and Guanyin) carved into the rock. Nokogiri-yama also provides great views ("jigoku nozoki" or "peek into hell") from the top, and further stairways snake down to the largest seated stone Buddha in Japan.