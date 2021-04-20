Where are you going?
Night Safari

80 Mandai Lake Rd
Website
| +65 6269 3411
Where the Wild Things Are Singapore Singapore
Sun - Sat 7:30pm - 12am

Where the Wild Things Are

A few things learned from a night at Singapore's zoo (renowned for their work with endangered species): there are so many creatures I never knew existed & sadly many of which even my future children may never see; arrive an hour early and get in the far right line to zip over to the first Creatures of the Night Show (we were near the front but never got in to any show!); avoid the initial tram ride line, walk the wallaby trail, and catch the tram at the eatery at the end of the trail. Our faves? The tiger, the bats (be sure to duck!), and the adorable slow loris.
By Breawna Power Eaton

