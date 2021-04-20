Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nielsen Park

Greycliffe Ave, Vaucluse NSW 2030, Australia
+61 2 9337 7333
Nielsen Park Vaucluse Australia
View of Town Vaucluse Australia
Nielsen Park Vaucluse Australia
View of Town Vaucluse Australia

More info

Sun 8am - 4pm
Sat 12pm - 4pm

Nielsen Park

One of many hidden harbor beaches beloved by locals, this family-friendly stretch of sand is located in the tony neighborhood of Vaucluse and has sublime water views. There's swimming in the calm, balmy waters of Shark Beach (don't let the name put you off—there's a shark net in the summer months) and picnicking on the grass beneath fig trees. Unlike many of the city's beaches, this one also has the advantage of an upscale dining room, the Nielsen Park Cafe & Restaurant.

By Emma Nicole Sloley , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Sloane Crosley
almost 7 years ago

View of Town

The view of Sydney and choppy waters from underneath the cliffs of Nielsen Park. Note: wetsuit required in winter!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30