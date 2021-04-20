Nielsen Park

One of many hidden harbor beaches beloved by locals, this family-friendly stretch of sand is located in the tony neighborhood of Vaucluse and has sublime water views. There's swimming in the calm, balmy waters of Shark Beach (don't let the name put you off—there's a shark net in the summer months) and picnicking on the grass beneath fig trees. Unlike many of the city's beaches, this one also has the advantage of an upscale dining room, the Nielsen Park Cafe & Restaurant.