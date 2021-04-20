Nielsen Park
Greycliffe Ave, Vaucluse NSW 2030, Australia
+61 2 9337 7333
Sun 8am - 4pm
Sat 12pm - 4pm
One of many hidden harbor beaches beloved by locals, this family-friendly stretch of sand is located in the tony neighborhood of Vaucluse and has sublime water views. There's swimming in the calm, balmy waters of Shark Beach (don't let the name put you off—there's a shark net in the summer months) and picnicking on the grass beneath fig trees. Unlike many of the city's beaches, this one also has the advantage of an upscale dining room, the Nielsen Park Cafe & Restaurant.
almost 7 years ago
View of Town
The view of Sydney and choppy waters from underneath the cliffs of Nielsen Park. Note: wetsuit required in winter!