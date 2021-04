Zurich's Cobblestoned Right Bank Neighborhood

Some locals may scoff at hanging out in this right bank neighborhood, claiming it’s too overrun with tourists. Pay them no heed—any visit to Zurich would be incomplete without a stroll through the busy, cobblestoned Niederdorfstrasse, lined with bustling restaurants, bars and cafés housed in colorful medieval stone buildings, like the over-a-century-old Johanniter.