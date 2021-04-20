Nicollet Island Inn
95 Merriam St, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
| +1 612-331-1800
Photo courtesy of Nicollet Island Inn
More info
Sun 9:30am - 2pm
Mon - Thur 7:30am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 7:30am - 11pm
Nicollet Island InnWhy we love it: The prime location that feels off the beaten path but is still within walking distance of downtown and St. Anthony Main
The Highlights:
- Its aura of both seclusion and convenience
- Historic details like a glass-enclosed elevator
- A romantic vibe that’s perfect for a weekend away
The Review:
Nestled on a little island in the Mississippi River, the Nicollet Island Inn bills itself as Minneapolis’s most romantic hotel—and it’s not wrong. With a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, the property oozes charm, from its traditional facade to interior details like antique furniture, stained glass windows, hand-carved woodwork, and even a glass-enclosed elevator with the original operator’s seat. Equally dreamy are the 23 elegantly appointed rooms, which feature Egyptian cotton sheets, velvet armchairs, and wooden armoires as well as more modern conveniences like plasma TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi, and Pharmacopia products in the marble bathrooms.
With its scenic dining room and outdoor patio, the on-site restaurant is perfect for everything from business lunches and romantic dinners to five-course Sunday brunches, which are as popular with locals as they are with visitors. There’s also a piano lounge with cocktails and live music. Should you want to venture farther afield, the inn is within easy walking distance of both the idyllic St. Anthony Main neighborhood and Minneapolis’s trendy Warehouse District.