Nick's Fishmarket 10275 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA

Nick’s Fishmarket Restaurant Rosemont’s dining scene is a hotbed of steakhouses. This upscale restaurant features the same old-school ambiance as those meat-centric eateries, but lightens things up (if only a bit) with fare from the sea, including a delicious shrimp-and-lobster risotto made with Asiago cheese and a sherry-drenched lobster bisque.