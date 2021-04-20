Nick & Ivy Country Diner 1923 Curran Rd, Curran, MI 48728, USA

Enjoy a Hearty Country Breakfast at Nick & Ivy's Country Diner There's something special about an old diner: the chrome-lined countertops, the button shaped stools with old men perched atop them who have most likely been regulars for over 30 years now, the jukebox in the corner and good ole hearty stick-to-your-bones kind of food. Nick & Ivy's is a special place: they make animal-shaped homeade pancakes for the kids, as well as giving kiddos ice cream after their meal (any time of day, so long as parents approve!). It's a place where locals come to connect over a cup of coffee and a short stack.