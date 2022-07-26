Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nicholas Building

37 Swanston St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
+61 3 9654 3222
Nicholas Building Melbourne Australia

Nicholas Building

Besides an impressive stained-glass ceiling, this 1920s office building on bustling Swanston Street is home to some excellent shopping. In the Cathedral Arcade on the ground floor, you’ll find a few standout local boutiques, like Obus for colorful womenswear and Kuwaii for sartorial staples. The best bits, however, are on the upper floors, where Japanese fabric store Kimono House shares space with haberdashery L’uccello and vintage clothing emporium RetroStar. Take the elevator or climb the stairs to rummage through an endless array of distressed denim, flouncy floral dresses, and cowboy boots.
By Eleani Purcell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Travel Greener on an EV Road Trip in Colorado
Travel Greener on an EV Road Trip in Colorado
Spain Will Make (Some) Train Travel Free This Fall
Spain Will Make (Some) Train Travel Free This Fall
Get $800 in Gift Cards or 80,000 Airline Miles With Citi Premier’s Best-Ever Introductory Offer
Get $800 in Gift Cards or 80,000 Airline Miles With Citi Premier’s Best-Ever Introductory Offer
Spend a Perfect Weekend in Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende
Spend a Perfect Weekend in Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende