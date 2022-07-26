Nicholas Building
Besides an impressive stained-glass ceiling, this 1920s office building on bustling Swanston Street is home to some excellent shopping. In the Cathedral Arcade on the ground floor, you’ll find a few standout local boutiques, like Obus for colorful womenswear and Kuwaii for sartorial staples. The best bits, however, are on the upper floors, where Japanese fabric store Kimono House shares space with haberdashery L’uccello and vintage clothing emporium RetroStar. Take the elevator or climb the stairs to rummage through an endless array of distressed denim, flouncy floral dresses, and cowboy boots.